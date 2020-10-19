Global  
 

Tyson Fury reacts to Teofimo Lopez beating Vasyl Lomachenko, congratulates youngster after correctly predicting his triumph

Tyson Fury has congratulated Teofimo Lopez after his huge victory over Vasyl Lomachenko on Saturday. The ‘Gypsy King’ previously tipped the 23-year-old to be the man who would dethrone Loma, and was proved correct over the weekend. America’s IBF champion added the Ukrainian’s WBA, WBC ‘franchise’ and WBO titles to his collection with a sensational […]
