IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal and Yuvraj Singh's hilarious Twitter banter will leave you ROFL Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh indulged in some really funny banter on Sunday, after the all-rounder predicted his list of teams that would probably qualify for the *IPL 2020* playoffs and play the final with no mention of Kohli and his RCB team in the top four.



At... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: KL Rahul batted too well, says RCB's Chahal after 97-run loss to KXIP



Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal praised Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman KL Rahul today's batting in Dubai. Chahal said, "It's just the second match. We won the last match.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05 Published on September 24, 2020

Tweets about this

