Danny Murphy says Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is the best defender he’s EVER seen and better than Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand and Chelsea legend John Terry

talkSPORT Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Danny Murphy claims Virgil van Dijk is the best central defender he has EVER seen – and even better than legendary Premier League stalwarts such as Rio Ferdinand and John Terry. Liverpool were dealt a huge blow over the weekend after it was confirmed Van Dijk requires surgery on an ACL injury and could miss […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgery

Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgery 02:40

 Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk needs surgery for a knee injury sustained during Saturday's match against Everton.

