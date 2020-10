Juventus confident over Dybala Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

According to a recent report from Tuttosport, Juventus are confident that they can convince Paulo Dybala to sign a new contract extension. There have been many questions surrounding the future of the Argentine forward at the club with the majority believing it’s just a matter of time until he leaves. Alas, Juve still seem to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this