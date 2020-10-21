Global  
 

Frank Thomas breaks down Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw’s starring performances in World Series Game 1 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

FOX Sports Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Frank Thomas breaks down Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw’s starring performances in World Series Game 1 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View appClayton Kershaw struck out eight while Mookie Betts hit a home run to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. See how Frank Thomas saw it on the Samsung Galaxy 5G View app, utilizing zoom and multiple angles.
News video: Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERD

Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERD 03:09

 Alex Rodriguex joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers making the World Series. Hear what Arod suggests the Dodgers need to do to stop the Tampa Bay Rays, plus his thoughts on Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, & Justin Turner.

