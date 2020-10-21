Frank Thomas breaks down Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw’s starring performances in World Series Game 1 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Clayton Kershaw struck out eight while Mookie Betts hit a home run to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. See how Frank Thomas saw it on the Samsung Galaxy 5G View app, utilizing zoom and multiple angles.
Alex Rodriguex joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers making the World Series. Hear what Arod suggests the Dodgers need to do to stop the Tampa Bay Rays, plus his thoughts on Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, & Justin Turner.