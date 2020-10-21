Frank Thomas breaks down Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw’s starring performances in World Series Game 1 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Clayton Kershaw struck out eight while Mookie Betts hit a home run to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. See how Frank Thomas saw it on the Samsung Galaxy 5G View app, utilizing zoom and multiple angles. Clayton Kershaw struck out eight while Mookie Betts hit a home run to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. See how Frank Thomas saw it on the Samsung Galaxy 5G View app, utilizing zoom and multiple angles. 👓 View full article

