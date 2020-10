IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran's stance reminds Sachin Tendulkar of JP Duminy Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nicholas Pooran has been in some fine form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and former Indian batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been impressed by the southpaw's clean striking abilities.



Pooran smashed a gutsy half-century as KXIP defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets here at the Dubai... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this