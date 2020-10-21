Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klopp hands Champions League debut to Liverpool academy star Curtis Jones amid injury crisis

talkSPORT Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Liverpool academy star Curtis Jones will make his Champions League debut against Ajax on Wednesday night – live on talkSPORT. The 19-year-old has been handed a huge opportunity by Jurgen Klopp amid the club’s injury crisis. Following a feisty, and at times reckless, Merseyside derby, Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk for most of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury

Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury 03:26

 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum still angered by the tackle from Everton goalie Jordan Pickford that injured Virgil van Dijk.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgery [Video]

Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgery

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk needs surgery for a knee injury sustained during Saturday's match against Everton.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:40Published
Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk [Video]

Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk

Everton and Liverpool bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss a heavychallenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Virgil Van Dijk duringthe Merseyside derby.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Project Big Picture was drawn up withthe right intentions and is pleased it has sparked a debate in football. Theplan was devised by John W Henry, principal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this