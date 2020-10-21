|
Jurgen Klopp hands Champions League debut to Liverpool academy star Curtis Jones amid injury crisis
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Liverpool academy star Curtis Jones will make his Champions League debut against Ajax on Wednesday night – live on talkSPORT. The 19-year-old has been handed a huge opportunity by Jurgen Klopp amid the club’s injury crisis. Following a feisty, and at times reckless, Merseyside derby, Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk for most of […]
