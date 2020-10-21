Stunning Ilkay Gundogan free-kick sparks Man City comeback win vs Porto in Champions League as Raheem Sterling makes 250th appearance for club

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 19 hours ago Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys stunning comeback win over Falcons in Week 2 | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys had a comeback for the ages yesterday when they found themselves down 20 in the first quarter. The Atlanta Falcons led by 15 with under 5 minutes left but then it was all Dallas. A.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:16 Published on September 21, 2020 'Man City want CL success with Lavelle, Mewis'



Manchester City want to win the Champions League next season following the high-profile signings of Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom reports. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:00 Published on September 10, 2020

Tweets about this