Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stunning Ilkay Gundogan free-kick sparks Man City comeback win vs Porto in Champions League as Raheem Sterling makes 250th appearance for club

talkSPORT Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Ilkay Gundogan’s stunning free-kick sparked a 3-1 comeback win over Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s side fell behind to an excellent solo goal from Luis Diaz, who skipped past two City players before firing past Ederson in the 14th minute. But the visitors’ lead lasted just six minutes as Sergio Aguero […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview

Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview 01:19

 Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be hoping to put the ghosts of their lastChampions League campaign to rest as they face Porto in their first match ofthe new season.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph [Video]

Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys stunning comeback win over Falcons in Week 2 | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys stunning comeback win over Falcons in Week 2 | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys had a comeback for the ages yesterday when they found themselves down 20 in the first quarter. The Atlanta Falcons led by 15 with under 5 minutes left but then it was all Dallas. A..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:16Published
'Man City want CL success with Lavelle, Mewis' [Video]

'Man City want CL success with Lavelle, Mewis'

Manchester City want to win the Champions League next season following the high-profile signings of Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom reports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this