Rio Ferdinand identifies where Man United striker Marcus Rashford needs to improve

MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign



England football star Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals overthe holidays was dealt a blow after MPs voted against the measure. Labour’smotion, which called for the scheme to be.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 9 hours ago

Rashford launches petition urging Government to end child poverty



Marcus Rashford has launched a petition urging the Government to act now toend child poverty. The Manchester United and England striker is pressingministers to go further in tackling child hunger. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago