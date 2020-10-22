Global  
 

Rio Ferdinand identifies where Man United striker Marcus Rashford needs to improve

The Sport Review Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Rio Ferdinand reckons Marcus Rashford can become world class if the Manchester United striker adds a “poacher’s element” to his game. The Red Devils striker started alongside Anthony Martial in attack for Manchester United’s trip to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night. Rashford scored Manchester United’s winner in their last game […]
 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford can be one of the world's best strikers for the next 15 years, with Kylian Mbappe, after scoring the winner for Man Utd vs PSG.

