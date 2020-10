Grosjean exit at Haas is confirmed Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Oct.22 - Formula1.com and French media are confirming reports that Romain Grosjean will leave Haas at the end of the 2020 season. Citing 'a number of sources', the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet this week claimed that the country's Kevin Magnussen, and his French teammate Grosjean, have been told that their small American employer will be.....check out full post Β» Oct.22 - Formula1.com and French media are confirming reports that Romain Grosjean will leave Haas at the end of the 2020 season. Citing 'a number of sources', the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet this week claimed that the country's Kevin Magnussen, and his French teammate Grosjean, have been told that their small American employer will be.....check out full post Β» πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this F1-Fansite.com πŸ“° Grosjean exit at Haas is confirmed... #F1 #F12020 #PortugueseGP Click on the photo to ✠check out this full stor… https://t.co/bjhtsZEzYc 5 minutes ago Nextgen-Auto.com French media say Haas exit for Grosjean 'confirmed' https://t.co/2yhWrcy7tW https://t.co/RODzzHgjQ8 1 hour ago