Shannon Sharpe cautions Seahawks to be very careful about signing Antonio Brown | UNDISPUTED
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () According to reports, the Seattle Seahawks are quote, 'positioned to make a push' when it comes to signing free agent Antonio Brown. AB is eligible to return from his suspension after Week 8. Brown ran routes with Russell Wilson this offseason and just this week, Pete Carroll said the team is 'tuned in' to the situation when it comes to bringing in the receiver. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the possibility of AB joining the Seahawks.
According to reports, the Seattle Seahawks are quote, 'positioned to make a push' when it comes to signing free agent Antonio Brown. AB is eligible to return from his suspension after Week 8. Brown ran routes with Russell Wilson this offseason and just this week, Pete Carroll said the team is 'tuned...
Dak Prescott is coming off a monster game where he passed for 450 yards to go along with 4 total touchdowns, but he will have plenty on his plate as he goes head to head with Russell Wilson. Russ threw..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:37Published