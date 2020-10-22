Neil Warnock blames referee chief Mike Riley for Van Dijk/Pickford VAR controversy – ‘No feeling for the game, no common sense, just rules!’ Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Neil Warnock has told talkSPORT he puts the blame for last weekend’s Merseyside derby VAR controversy firmly at the door of referee chief Mike Riley. The Middlesbrough manager has never been Riley’s biggest fan, and he has taken his latest pop at the ‘robotic’ PGMOL general manager in a stinging rant following the dramatic 2-2 […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

