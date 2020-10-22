Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius start for Tottenham as Mourinho shows intent
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has delighted Tottenham supporters by handing starts to both Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius in their Europa League opener against LASK on Thursday evening
Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against West Ham United.