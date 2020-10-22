Global  
 

Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius start for Tottenham as Mourinho shows intent

Daily Star Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius start for Tottenham as Mourinho shows intentTottenham boss Jose Mourinho has delighted Tottenham supporters by handing starts to both Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius in their Europa League opener against LASK on Thursday evening
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse

Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse 06:12

 Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against West Ham United.

