|
|
|
How to watch Dodgers vs. Rays: World Series Game 3 live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The 2020 World Series is all tied up after two games, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays get set to square off in a pivotal Game 3.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|
How to watch Dodgers vs. Rays: World Series Game 2 live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time
The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series after winning the series opener on Tuesday night.
USATODAY.com
|
Dodgers vs. Rays: World Series Game 1 live stream, prediction, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online
The Dodgers and Rays begin their best-of-seven matchup Tuesday night
CBS Sports
|
Dodgers vs. Rays: World Series Game 2 live stream, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online
The Dodgers and Rays continue their best-of-seven matchup Wednesday night
Upworthy
Tweets about this
|