3 Things to watch as Manchester United play Chelsea in the Premier League

Shoot Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Manchester United face Chelsea in one of the standout matches this upcoming Premier League weekend.  Both sides will be looking to improve on stuttering starts to their league season, with the hosts sitting 15th (having played a game less) and the visitors in eighth. The Red Devils will be heading into this match in confident […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Chelsea

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Chelsea 01:25

 Chelsea face a rejuvenated Manchester United side who have won their last twomatches in all competitions since the international break.

