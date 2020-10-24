Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati breaks Real Madrid legend’s El Clasico record but Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric are the heroes as Lionel Messi looks miffed

talkSPORT Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was the hero at the Camp Nou as his second-half penalty helped his side to a 3-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona. Los Blancos’ superstar centre-back notched the vital go-ahead penalty mid-way through the second period allowing them to rally for victory. It was an eventful game from the start […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown

Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown 02:34

 Zinedine Zidane welcomes the return of captain Sergio Ramos for El Clasico and reacts defiantly to some reports saying that his job may be at stake.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown [Video]

Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown

Dutchman takes charge of Barcelona in Spain's biggest footballing derby for the first time

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:54Published
Koeman delighted with dream Barca start [Video]

Koeman delighted with dream Barca start

Ronald Koeman is pleased with his team's first-half performance as Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-0 in La Liga.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:26Published
Tottenham confirm signing of Gareth Bale on a season-long loan [Video]

Tottenham confirm signing of Gareth Bale on a season-long loan

31-year-old Gareth Bale returns to Spurs from Real Madrid seven years after hemoved in the opposite direction in a then world-record transfer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

La Liga: Witness the first El Clasico of the COVID-19 era

 El Clasico, the most-watched club game in world football, is back, with FC Barcelona set to host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Saturday, October 24th at 7:30 pm...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this