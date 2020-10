Live updates: Wales v France, international rugby Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Wales play a Six Nations warm-up game against France in Paris ahead of next week's Six Nations Championship finale.Both coaches have named exceptionally strong sides for a warm-up game which will be followed by the Six Nations finale... Wales play a Six Nations warm-up game against France in Paris ahead of next week's Six Nations Championship finale.Both coaches have named exceptionally strong sides for a warm-up game which will be followed by the Six Nations finale... 👓 View full article