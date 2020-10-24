Global  
 

Indiana gambles on two-point conversion , upsets No.8 Penn State in OT, 36-35

FOX Sports Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Indiana gambles on two-point conversion , upsets No.8 Penn State in OT, 36-35The Indiana Hoosiers stunned the Penn State Nittany Lions in OT 36-35, capturing the team's first win against an AP Top 10 team since 1987. Despite a late fourth quarter push by Penn State that sent the game into overtime, Indiana delivered a game-winning drive capped off by a successful two-point conversion by quarterback Michael Penix Jr.. Officials reviewed the controversial play and eventually upheld the call of a successful two-point conversion.
