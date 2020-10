Jota will get even better for Liverpool – Klopp Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jurgen Klopp believes Diogo Jota will get even better for Liverpool after his winner against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday. Jota headed in a 64th-minute winner at Anfield, where the champions came from behind, needing Roberto Firmino to cancel out Sander Berge's early penalty. Signed from Wolves in September for a reported […]