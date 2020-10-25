Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aubameyang: What I think about Thomas Partey at Arsenal

The Sport Review Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says Thomas Partey has been a “great” addition to the Arsenal team. The Gunners signed the Ghana international in a £45m deal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day earlier this month following months of speculation linking the defensive midfielder with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal had to activate Partey’s contract […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arteta: Partey has brought buzz to Arsenal [Video]

Arteta: Partey has brought buzz to Arsenal

New Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has brought a buzz around the club, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published
'Partey will bring Arsenal balance' [Video]

'Partey will bring Arsenal balance'

Former Ghana manager Avram Grant believes Thomas Partey will compliment the players Arsenal already have.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published
Is Partey what Arsenal have been missing? [Video]

Is Partey what Arsenal have been missing?

Following Arsenal's £45m signing of midfielder Thomas Partey, Raphael Honigstein and Dharmesh Sheth discuss their prospects on the Transfer Talk podcast.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Thomas Partey will make big impact at Arsenal

 Arsenal’s young players will learn plenty from new recruit Thomas Partey, according to captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Belfast Telegraph

Aubameyang outlines Thomas Partey's qualities that will improve Arsenal

Aubameyang outlines Thomas Partey's qualities that will improve Arsenal Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has delivered his verdict on the Gunners' £45m summer signing Thomas Partey after the midfielder shone on his full...
Football.london

Arsenal fans in meltdown over 'monster' Thomas Partey as training clip emerges

Arsenal fans in meltdown over 'monster' Thomas Partey as training clip emerges Arsenal star Thomas Partey showed Arsenal fans what he is all about in the latest Gunners training session, landing a “monster” tackle on captain...
Daily Star


Tweets about this