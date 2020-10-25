Aubameyang: What I think about Thomas Partey at Arsenal Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says Thomas Partey has been a “great” addition to the Arsenal team. The Gunners signed the Ghana international in a £45m deal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day earlier this month following months of speculation linking the defensive midfielder with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal had to activate Partey’s contract […] 👓 View full article

