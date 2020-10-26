Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘A mystery’: Gary Neville on Donny van de Beek’s situation at Man United

The Sport Review Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Gary Neville says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s treatment of Donny van de Beek is a “little bit of a mystery” after the summer signing was snubbed for Manchester United’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC on Saturday evening. The Red Devils boss opted to leave Van de Beek on the bench for Manchester United stalemate with Frank […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Klopp coy on van Dijk, wary of Sheffield United threat

Klopp coy on van Dijk, wary of Sheffield United threat 02:47

 Juergen Klopp will not give an estimate for when Virgil van Dijk will return after the Dutchman suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament last weekend.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

James Van Der Beek moves family to Texas after personal and professional tragedies [Video]

James Van Der Beek moves family to Texas after personal and professional tragedies

James Van Der Beek has moved his family from Los Angeles to Texas after suffering a string of personal and professional tragedies.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Tubes meets Donny van de Beek! [Video]

Tubes meets Donny van de Beek!

Soccer AM's Tubes sits down with new Manchester United signing Donny van de Beek to discuss a whole host of topics, including his former Dutch heroes at Man Utd, his choice of the number 34 shirt..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:25Published
Gary Neville on Greenwood and Foden: Southgate best man to handle player misconduct [Video]

Gary Neville on Greenwood and Foden: Southgate best man to handle player misconduct

Gary Neville has said that Gareth Southgate is the most capable Englandmanager within the past 30 years in regards to dealing with player misconduct.The former England assistant coach's comments came..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Donny van de Beek ‘mystery’ at Man Utd leaves Gary Neville wondering

 Manchester United summer signing Donny van de Beek is yet to start a Premier League game since joining the Red Devils from Ajax and was left on the bench in the...
Daily Star

Neville pinpoints why Fred and McTominay are preferred in Man Utd midfield

Neville pinpoints why Fred and McTominay are preferred in Man Utd midfield Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has picked Fred and Scott McTominay in midfield ahead of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek for the Red Devils' last...
Daily Star


Tweets about this