Leeds United want Wigan Athletic youngster Sean McGurk Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Leeds United are interested in signing Sean McGurk from Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window, according to The Sun. It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Premier League club wanted to secure the services of the 17-year-old midfielder in the summer of 2020, but the Wigan administrators decided not to sell […] 👓 View full article

