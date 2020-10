Blake Snell strikes out nine Dodgers through 5 1/3 easy innings of work in Game 6 Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell was dominant through 5 1/3 innings pitched, striking out nine batters and giving up no runs or walks. Snell left the Rays with a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series in the 6th inning.