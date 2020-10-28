Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cody Bellinger: Watching Clayton Kershaw celebrate 'made me get a little teary-eyed'

FOX Sports Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Cody Bellinger: Watching Clayton Kershaw celebrate 'made me get a little teary-eyed'The MLB on FOX crew chatted with Cody Bellinger following the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Hear Cody discuss the win, how happy he is to see Clayton Kershaw finally win a championship and how he turned his down regular season around in the postseason.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dodgers Outfielder Cody Bellinger Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Game 7 NLCS Homer [Video]

Dodgers Outfielder Cody Bellinger Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Game 7 NLCS Homer

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was the hero on Sunday night, crushing a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning that put the team up 4-3 which would prove to be the final score. But, in the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Betts, Bellinger help Dodgers blast past Rays to open World Series

 Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers left the Tampa Bay Rays stuck in neutral to start a most strange World Series played...
CBC.ca Also reported by •The AgeJapan TodayFOX Sports

Kershaw, Dodgers take Game 1 over Rays

 Clayton Kershaw pitched six dominant innings, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to open a surreal...
Denver Post Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this