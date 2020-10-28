Cody Bellinger: Watching Clayton Kershaw celebrate 'made me get a little teary-eyed'
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () The MLB on FOX crew chatted with Cody Bellinger following the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Hear Cody discuss the win, how happy he is to see Clayton Kershaw finally win a championship and how he turned his down regular season around in the postseason.
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was the hero on Sunday night, crushing a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning that put the team up 4-3 which would prove to be the final score. But, in the..
