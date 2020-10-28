Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Larson to return to NASCAR Cup Series with Hendrick in 2021

Autosport Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Suspended NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Larson will return competition in 2021, signing a multi-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Bubba Wallace's New NASCAR Team Reveals Name, Number and Logo

Bubba Wallace's New NASCAR Team Reveals Name, Number and Logo 00:54

 Last month, Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin announced they would be forming a new NASCAR Cup Series team with Wallace behind the wheel.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Personable Bowyer promises to 'bring energy' to broadcast booth [Video]

Personable Bowyer promises to 'bring energy' to broadcast booth

NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer, who announced last week he would retire after the season, plans to "bring energy" in his new role as a race analyst for Fox Sports.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:21Published
Clint Bowyer discusses retirement ahead of final Kansas Speedway race [Video]

Clint Bowyer discusses retirement ahead of final Kansas Speedway race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer announced last week that 2020 would be his final season. He'll race at his hometown track, Kansas Speedway, on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:37Published
NASCAR Cup Series is coming to Wisconsin [Video]

NASCAR Cup Series is coming to Wisconsin

Finally, the NASCAR Cup Series is coming to Wisconsin. Some of the biggest names in racing will drive at Road America on the Fourth of July, in 2021.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:41Published