IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav showed burning desire to don India jersey, says Kieron Pollard

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians' skipper Kieron Pollard praised Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and said the latter showed the "burning desire" to play for the Indian team.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Wednesday, Suryakumar played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs against RCB as...
