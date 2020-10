Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Dundalk United Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 5-0 win against Dundalk United at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League on Thursday night. Mikel Arteta’s side will look to move one step closer to the Europa League knockout stage following their 2-1 victory over Rapid Vienna in Austria last week. Goals from David Luiz […] 👓 View full article

