Manchester City to sign teenager Stevanovic, reveal Partizan Belgrade

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic in the next transfer window, it was announced on Saturday. The Serbia Under-21 international had been linked with several clubs in Europe, including City’s Premier League rivals Manchester United. City did not immediately confirm the deal but a statement on the Serbian club’s website […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview

Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview 01:12

 Manchester City are preparing to take on Olympiacos in the Champions League.Here are all the key statistics before the two meet in Manchester on November3.

