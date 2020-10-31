Manchester City to sign teenager Stevanovic, reveal Partizan Belgrade
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic in the next transfer window, it was announced on Saturday. The Serbia Under-21 international had been linked with several clubs in Europe, including City’s Premier League rivals Manchester United. City did not immediately confirm the deal but a statement on the Serbian club’s website […]
Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic in the next transfer window, it was announced on Saturday. The Serbia Under-21 international had been linked with several clubs in Europe, including City’s Premier League rivals Manchester United. City did not immediately confirm the deal but a statement on the Serbian club’s website […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources