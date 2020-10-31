Manchester City to sign teenager Stevanovic, reveal Partizan Belgrade

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Klopp and Guardiola share their frustrations with the 'three substitutions' rule



Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola speak after Manchester City and Liverpool'sPremier League clash. Guardiola accepted the draw was a fair result andrevealed he discussed with Klopp after the match the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published 5 hours ago Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool. City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 days ago Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes a quip about the US election as hisside prepares to take on Liverpool in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Man City beat Manchester United to the signing of teenage wonderkid Filip Stevanovic from Partizan Belgrade Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign teenage wonderkid Filip Stevanović from Partizan Belgrade, the Serbian club have announced. Arch-rivals Manchester...

talkSPORT 1 week ago



