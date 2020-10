Spencer Sanders tosses fourth TD of the game vs. Texas, No. 6 Oklahoma St. take 31-20 lead Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys QB threw his fourth touchdown of the game against the Texas Longhorns. Tylan Wallace hauled in the nine-yard score to give Oklahoma State a 31-20 lead over Texas. No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys QB threw his fourth touchdown of the game against the Texas Longhorns. Tylan Wallace hauled in the nine-yard score to give Oklahoma State a 31-20 lead over Texas. 👓 View full article