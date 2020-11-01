Global  
 

IPL 2020: Always special to get Virat Kohli's wicket, says Sandeep Sharma

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 November 2020
Sandeep Sharma has got RCB skipper Virat Kohli out seven times in the IPL, more than any other bowler, making it a "special achievement" for the Sunrisers Hyderabad medium pacer. Sandeep dismissed Kohli for seven which played no small part in SRH's five-wicket win over RCB in their IPL match here on Saturday.

It was also the...
