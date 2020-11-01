IPL 2020: Always special to get Virat Kohli's wicket, says Sandeep Sharma
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Sandeep Sharma has got RCB skipper Virat Kohli out seven times in the IPL, more than any other bowler, making it a "special achievement" for the Sunrisers Hyderabad medium pacer. Sandeep dismissed Kohli for seven which played no small part in SRH's five-wicket win over RCB in their IPL match here on Saturday.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. SRH's Sandeep Sharma said, "I have the responsibility to read the pitch as soon as possible and pass the message to other bowler. Pitch was little bit sticky, so the plan...
