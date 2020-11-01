|
Kyle Walker’s low drive enough to secure Manchester City triumph away to Sheffield United (Video)
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Manchester City took all three points from Bramall Lane on Saturday, courtesy of a great low drive from Kyle Walker. This was the defender’s four strike in 152 appearances for City in all competitions since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017. ⚽️ @kylewalker2 comes back to haunt the Blades! 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/XXFT4ys4ZR — […]
|
|
|
|
