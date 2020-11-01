Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kyle Walker’s low drive enough to secure Manchester City triumph away to Sheffield United (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Manchester City took all three points from Bramall Lane on Saturday, courtesy of a great low drive from Kyle Walker. This was the defender’s four strike in 152 appearances for City in all competitions since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017. ⚽️ @kylewalker2 comes back to haunt the Blades! 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/XXFT4ys4ZR — […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City

Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City 01:26

 Bramall Lane will host Saturday's early start in the Premier League withSheffield United welcoming Manchester City for what is a hugely important gamefor both teams. Take a look at the stats here.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola plays down criticism and hails Manchester City response [Video]

Pep Guardiola plays down criticism and hails Manchester City response

Pep Guardiola hailed they way his Manchester City players brushed aside recentcriticism to ease to a 3-0 Champions League win at Marseille. Ferran Torres,Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were all on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Champions League match preview: Marseille v Man City [Video]

Champions League match preview: Marseille v Man City

Manchester City are set to take on French team Marseille at the StadeVelodrome on October 27. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries [Video]

Pep Guardiola blames football schedule for injuries

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City are still coming to terms with injuriesand a hectic schedule after they were held 1-1 at West Ham. Injuries havetaken their toll on City, so much so that Guardiola..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Man City match-winner Walker avoids parent trap after sinking Sheffield United

 Kyle Walker admitted the fear of incurring the wrath of his parents was behind his low-key reaction to scoring the winner against Sheffield United.  The...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this