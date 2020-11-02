Global  
 

Post-Race Press Conference 2020 Emilia Romagna GP

Monday, 2 November 2020
Post-Race Press Conference 2020 Emilia Romagna GPDRIVERS 1 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 3 – Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by Paul di Resta)  Q: Daniel, you’re getting pretty used to being up here. Another third place in three races. How did that pan out?Daniel Ricciardo: It was a bizarre one. I got into fourth off the.....check out full post »
Press Conferences Schedule 2020 Emilia Romagna GP

Press Conferences Schedule 2020 Emilia Romagna GP FRIDAY, 30 OCTOBER, 1300 HOURS LOCAL TIME Nicholas Latifi (Williams) George Russell (Williams) Simon Roberts (Williams) Romain Grosjean (Haas) Kevin Magnussen...
