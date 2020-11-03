Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: SRH set up eliminator clash with RCB, MI to play DC in Qualifier 1

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) emphatic 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday helped them set up a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder

SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder 03:06

 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press conference, all-rounder of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Holder spoke about qualifier 2 with Delhi...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: DC to face SRH in 2nd qualifier [Video]

IPL 2020: DC to face SRH in 2nd qualifier

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left team hotel to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The nail-biting match will be played at Sheikh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
IPL 2020: Qualifier 2: SRH Vs DC: Delhi, Hyderabad aim to book IPL final berth | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: Qualifier 2: SRH Vs DC: Delhi, Hyderabad aim to book IPL final berth | Oneindia News

Delhi Capitals go to war against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 and aim to secure their spot in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday (November 8) at Abu Dhabi...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 06:13Published
IPL Eliminator: 'Morale is good, used our skills and brains', says SRH's Holder after victory [Video]

IPL Eliminator: 'Morale is good, used our skills and brains', says SRH's Holder after victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: Trophy yet again distant dream for RCB as SRH to face extremely hurt DC in Qualifier 2

 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tried to defend their below-par total of 131 till the end but have now returned empty-handed as they face defeat by Sunrisers...
DNA