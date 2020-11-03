IPL 2020: SRH set up eliminator clash with RCB, MI to play DC in Qualifier 1
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) emphatic 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday helped them set up a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu...
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press conference, all-rounder of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Holder spoke about qualifier 2 with Delhi...
Delhi Capitals go to war against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 and aim to secure their spot in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday (November 8) at Abu Dhabi...
