Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Utd star Greenwood misses out on England spot as Southgate announces team

Daily Star Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Man Utd star Greenwood misses out on England spot as Southgate announces teamManchester United star Mason Greenwood continues to be punished for his error in Iceland by missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming Nations League game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE [Video]

Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE

Gareth Southgate said Marcus Rashford received a round of applause fromEngland’s players and staff after being made an MBE. Manchester United forwardRashford received the honour for his efforts in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales [Video]

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Gareth Southgate: England trio were ‘in the wrong’ over party [Video]

Gareth Southgate: England trio were ‘in the wrong’ over party

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell andJadon Sancho will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales. The trio breachedCovid-19 guidelines when they reportedly..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this