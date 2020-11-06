IPL 2020: Crucial to have strong mindset for Qualifier 2: DC captain Shreyas Iyer

Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Delhi Capitals (DC) will need a strong mindset when they play Qualifier 2 on Sunday, having suffered a 57-run thrashing at the hands of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first Qualifier, said captain Shreyas Iyer. "I don't want to speak negatively about the team, but going forward it's important to come with a strong mindset. It's...