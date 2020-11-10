The old Ansu will return – Luis Enrique confident Fati will make strong recovery
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Spain head coach Luis Enrique backed Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati to pick up from where he left off once he has recovered from a knee injury. Fati will spend four months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a tear to the internal meniscus of his left knee – an injury sustained in Saturday’s 5-2 […]
Spain head coach Luis Enrique backed Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati to pick up from where he left off once he has recovered from a knee injury. Fati will spend four months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a tear to the internal meniscus of his left knee – an injury sustained in Saturday’s 5-2 […]
|
|
|
You Might Like