The old Ansu will return – Luis Enrique confident Fati will make strong recovery Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Spain head coach Luis Enrique backed Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati to pick up from where he left off once he has recovered from a knee injury. Fati will spend four months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a tear to the internal meniscus of his left knee – an injury sustained in Saturday’s 5-2 […] 👓 View full article

