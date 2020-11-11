Global  
 

Tyrone Mings believes appointing black FA chairman would be 'huge step' in fight for equality after Greg Clarke resigns for controversial comments

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Tyrone Mings believes it would be a ‘huge step’ to have a black man or woman appointed Football Association chairman following Greg Clarke’s resignation. Clarke quit the role on Tuesday following his controversial comments before a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee where he used the word ‘coloured’. The 63-year-old, who was in the role […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: DCMS chair questions Clarke's position

DCMS chair questions Clarke's position 01:05

 Julian Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, questions the position of FA chairman Greg Clarke after his controversial comments while giving evidence to MPs

