Tyrone Mings believes appointing black FA chairman would be ‘huge step’ in fight for equality after Greg Clarke resigns for controversial comments
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Tyrone Mings believes it would be a ‘huge step’ to have a black man or woman appointed Football Association chairman following Greg Clarke’s resignation. Clarke quit the role on Tuesday following his controversial comments before a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee where he used the word ‘coloured’. The 63-year-old, who was in the role […]