Chris Broussard: Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns poses absolutely no threat to LeBron’s Lakers | UNDISPUTED

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Phoenix Suns ended their season on a hot streak going 8-0 in the Orlando Bubble. Now they may be getting more help to kickstart the next season. According to reports, the Suns have been in trade talks to acquire Chris Paul from the Thunder to pair him with Devin Booker in Phoenix. Hear what Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Chris Broussard have to say about Phoenix's pursuit of Chris Paul.