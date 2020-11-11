Chris Broussard: Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns poses absolutely no threat to LeBron's Lakers | UNDISPUTED
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () The Phoenix Suns ended their season on a hot streak going 8-0 in the Orlando Bubble. Now they may be getting more help to kickstart the next season. According to reports, the Suns have been in trade talks to acquire Chris Paul from the Thunder to pair him with Devin Booker in Phoenix. Hear what Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Chris Broussard have to say about Phoenix's pursuit of Chris Paul.
The Phoenix Suns ended their season on a hot streak going 8-0 in the Orlando Bubble. Now they may be getting more help to kickstart the next season. According to reports, the Suns have been in trade talks to acquire Chris Paul from the Thunder to pair him with Devin Booker in Phoenix. Hear what Skip...
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Russell Westbrook wanting out of the Houston Rockets. Hear what Chris has to say about James Harden & the Rocket's chemistry issues, plus his thoughts on..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:18Published
Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the latest reports in the NBA, including the Los Angeles Clippers potentially dealing for Russell Westbrook & the Phoenix Suns possibly acquiring Chris Paul...
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:56Published