Joel Klatt on the development of Alabama’s Mac Jones, talks flaws in Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines | THE HERD

FOX Sports Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Joel Klatt on the development of Alabama’s Mac Jones, talks flaws in Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines | THE HERDJoel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the development of Alabama's Mac Jones. Plus, hear what Klatt has to say about the flaws in Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
