Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 week ago Colin Cowherd: Jimmy Garoppolo gets hurt a lot & there's no 'wow-factor'. Nothing he does stands out. | THE HERD 03:05 Colin Cowherd discusses the 'wow-factor' & what sets certain quarterbacks apart. Colin feels Jimmy Garoppolo has or does nothing that makes him stand out. Therefore, if he gets hurt, it's over because he lacks an additional wow-factor. QBs like Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz have...