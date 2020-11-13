England manager Gareth Southgate relishing Scotland showdown at Euro 2020 as he congratulates Auld Enemy – ‘I hope the fans are there to see it’
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
England manager Gareth Southgate is relishing the prospect of a showdown with Scotland at next summer’s postponed Euro 2020. But the boss, who played against the Auld Enemy at Euro 96, is desperately hoping fans will be back in stadiums by then to watch the match in person. Southgate saw his side ease to a […]
England manager Gareth Southgate is relishing the prospect of a showdown with Scotland at next summer’s postponed Euro 2020. But the boss, who played against the Auld Enemy at Euro 96, is desperately hoping fans will be back in stadiums by then to watch the match in person. Southgate saw his side ease to a […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources