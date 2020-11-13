Global  
 

England manager Gareth Southgate relishing Scotland showdown at Euro 2020 as he congratulates Auld Enemy – ‘I hope the fans are there to see it’

Friday, 13 November 2020
England manager Gareth Southgate is relishing the prospect of a showdown with Scotland at next summer’s postponed Euro 2020. But the boss, who played against the Auld Enemy at Euro 96, is desperately hoping fans will be back in stadiums by then to watch the match in person. Southgate saw his side ease to a […]
