Tommy Fury KO: Watch as Tyson Fury’s brother secures second-round knockout victory with devastating four-punch combination over opponent

talkSPORT Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Tommy Fury extended his unbeaten professional record to 4-0 with a devastating second-round knockout win against Genadij Krajevskij on Friday night. The brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made light work of the Lithuanian who struggled to deal with the 21-year-old’s sheer power and presence in the ring. A VERY impressive KO from @tommytntfury […]
