France set a new benchmark in beating Portugal to reach the Nations League Finals on Saturday, according to defender Raphael Varane. In a winner-takes-all contest in Lisbon, the world champions prevailed 1-0 thanks N’Golo Kante’s second-half strike, advancing due to their superior head-to-head record over Saturday’s opponents. Although Portugal – the Nations League holders who […]