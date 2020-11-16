Henderson injury confirmed by Southgate Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jordan Henderson was withdrawn from England’s 2-0 defeat in Belgium due to injury – potentially adding to Liverpool’s selection woes. Reds captain Henderson made way for Harry Winks at half-time at Den Dreef, as the Three Lions were denied the possibility of a return to the Nations League Finals. Speaking after the match, England manager […] 👓 View full article

