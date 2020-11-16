Tottenham defender Matt Doherty tests positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Republic of Ireland after matches against England and Wales
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Tottenham defender Matt Doherty has tested positive for coronavirus, the Football Association of Ireland confirmed on Monday. The full-back featured for the Republic of Ireland in the friendly against England on Thursday and the Nations League match against Wales on Sunday, games they lost 3-0 and 1-0 respectively. The Football Association of Ireland can confirm […]