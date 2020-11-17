Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders picks, predictions: Who wins Week 11 NFL game?

Pandemic restrictions affecting restaurants



Businesses in the valley are trying to navigate through the governor’s latest restrictions with the toughest one they say is capping the number of customers at 25 percent. It’s bad timing for one.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:39 Published 1 hour ago

Todd Fuhrman takes Mahomes & Kansas City over Brady & Tampa Bay in Week 12 | FOX BET LIVE



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams, and with the Kansas City Chiefs looming ahead of them, Todd Fuhrman isn't sure Tom Brady will be able to lead his team to a bounce back win.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:41 Published 3 hours ago