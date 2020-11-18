Global  
 

Dustin Johnson on Augusta Masters title: Wanted this the most

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
For someone with a reputation of lacking a pulse and fist pumps, the raw emotion from Masters champion Dustin Johnson was as startling as a virtually vacant Augusta National. Why was he so choked up he couldn't speak? Why was the smile so much brighter Sunday at the Masters than when he won his first major four years ago at...
Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson wins at Augusta at record 20 under par

 World number one Dustin Johnson wins his first Masters title by five strokes as he finished with a record-breaking low score of 20 under par.
BBC News

Dustin Johnson says Masters title at Augusta National is major he wanted to win most

 World number one Dustin Johnson says he secured the major he "wanted to win the most" by claiming his first Masters title.
BBC Sport

Augusta Masters: No. 1 Johnson holds on to lead in final round

 World number one Dustin Johnson opened with a par in Sunday's final round of the Masters as he launched his closing bid to capture the green jacket for his...
Mid-Day