Dustin Johnson on Augusta Masters title: Wanted this the most
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
For someone with a reputation of lacking a pulse and fist pumps, the raw emotion from Masters champion Dustin Johnson was as startling as a virtually vacant Augusta National. Why was he so choked up he couldn't speak? Why was the smile so much brighter Sunday at the Masters than when he won his first major four years ago at...
For someone with a reputation of lacking a pulse and fist pumps, the raw emotion from Masters champion Dustin Johnson was as startling as a virtually vacant Augusta National. Why was he so choked up he couldn't speak? Why was the smile so much brighter Sunday at the Masters than when he won his first major four years ago at...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources