2020 NBA draft: What to know about TV, live stream, order of picks

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Like so many events in 2020, the NBA draft will be conducted virtually. Picks will be made from ESPN, with prospects and teams checking in via Zoom.
News video: Anthony Edwards goes #1 in Andy Katz's Mock NBA Draft

 Andy Katz explains the picks that stand out the most to him from his 2020 NBA Mock Draft, including Georgia's Anthony Edwards going #1 and Duke's Cassius Stanley as one of his sleepers.

