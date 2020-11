You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2020 NBA Draft: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for 1st Overall Pick



Odds and predictions for the 2020 NBA Draft Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:34 Published 1 day ago Kings draft C Quinton Byfield No. 2



The Los Angeles Kings select center Quinton Byfield with the 2nd overall pick at the 2020 NHL Draft -- making Byfield the highest drafted black player in NHL history Credit: NHL Duration: 05:26 Published on October 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Bucks NBA draft profile: Tyrese Maxey Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey could be a good fit for the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

FOX Sports 6 days ago