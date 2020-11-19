Global  
 

Sources: Curry joins father-in-law Rivers in Philly

ESPN Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The 76ers acquired Seth Curry, a historically elite 3-point shooter who happens to be married to coach Doc Rivers' daughter, from the Mavericks for shooting guard Josh Richardson and the No. 36 pick, sources told ESPN.
